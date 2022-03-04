Fundraiser for woman with rare blood disorder in Lackawanna County

A pasta benefit dinner was held in Lackawanna County to help out a loved one.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — The take-out dinner was held at the Eynon VFW for Cathie-Jo Langan.

Cathie-Jo was in a car crash in October of 2020. During her recovery from the crash, it was discovered that she has a rare blood disorder that slows the healing process.

Because of the diagnosis after the crash, her medical bills have piled up and this benefit was held to help her and her family out.

"I can't even tell you how overfilled my heart is right now. I'm so thankful for everybody's help. It's been a long road. It's been since October. I've just been now getting around and stuff so to see the community come out it just means the world to me," said Langan.

In addition to pasta, a basket raffle and a 50/50 helped raise money for Cathie-Jo in Lackawanna County.