Local college students and car dealership team up to feed those in need.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks in need of a hot meal were invited to Johnson College in Scranton Sunday.

Students teamed up with staff from Toyota of Scranton to cook 250 turkey dinners for the community.

All the food was donated by Shop-Rite.

Families could pick up the meals drive-thru style, while the students loaded up cars throughout the day.

The team gave out about 200 meals.