Free dog food for Jessup residents

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison explains where the food came from and how folks with some four-legged friends were thankful for the extra chow.

JESSUP, Pa. — Borough officials in one Lackawanna County community are giving away free dog food.

Pallets of dog food are stacked outside the Jessup borough building. Borough council members announced the freebies in a Facebook post, saying borough residents are welcome to come and get one bag for free during two four-hour periods Friday and Saturday until the food is gone.

It didn't take long for people to start lining up and loading up.

"If it's only from noon to 4 while supplies last, yeah, I better get up here," said Jessup resident Dennis Rogers.

Mary Ellen Semon picked up a bag of food for her family's golden doodle. She was worried that if she waited, there wouldn't be any left.

"I said to my daughter, well, let me go now while she has her lunch hour."

About five pallets of dog food were made available for borough residents, courtesy of a new business in the neighborhood.

"Blue Buffalo just moved into one of the new warehouses up on Route 247. They wanted to extend a nice neighborly welcome," said council member Craig Shander.

Pet owners say getting a bag of dog food for free is a big help to their wallets.

"This dog I had him on Royal Canine at $150 a month. I just can't afford it anymore," Rogers said.

"My son's got a pretty big, large dog. He's got a rottweiler. It's 130 pounds, and I think he goes through about 75 or 80 bucks a week for food, so it helps them out a little bit," Ben Cardoni said.

If you live in the borough and didn't get a chance to stop by for a free bag of food, you still have a chance to go on Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon.

The Borough has acquired a large quantity of adult dog food from our friends at Blue Buffalo. We'll be giving this food... Posted by Jessup Borough on Tuesday, January 17, 2023