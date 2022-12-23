16 To The Rescue: Autumn

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet an Australian shepherd mix found on the street over the summer. Her name is Autumn, but winter is her favorite time of year.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Autumn is a little shy at first, but when she is outside, she is her most comfortable self. Autumn was found when volunteers with Friends with Paws Pet Rescue were on another rescue call. They spotted her living as a stray in Scranton and brought her to live here and have just fallen in love with her since then.

"She's just so sweet. She is good at catching the ball; she loves the ball. She loves to be out in the yard. I think she likes this weather better than the summer because she's got that beautiful thick coat," said Barb Halloran, Friends with Paws Pet Rescue.

Autumn is an Australian shepherd mix, probably about 4 or 5 years old, and has been living at Friends with Paws since June.

Despite her name, now that it's winter, rescue workers are loving seeing her thrive in the cold and think she'll make an outdoorsy family very happy.

"She's in an area with little puppies, and she loves the puppies. She likes little dogs, not big ones so much. And no cats for Autumn," Halloran said.

Autumn would also need to live in a home with older kids, probably about 12 and up because she does get a little startled at certain noises. But rescue workers love how sweet she is.

"She loves to get brushed. That's how I did a lot of bonding with her when she first came. I just had the brush and sat on the floor and brushed her and brushed her. She'll roll over, she'll let you do her belly, she'll let you do her ears," said Halloran.

Autumn had Lyme disease when she came to live at Friends with Paws but did her treatment and is doing really well. She's also been spayed and microchipped and is more than ready to find a home.

"Aussie is a very smart breed, a breed that does need a job. Anything you can think of for her, she's probably like to do. Anyone outdoorsy, if someone wanted to do something like agility or rally," Halloran said.