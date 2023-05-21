Food truck festival held in Lackawanna County

Saint Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church put on the food truck festival, basket raffle, and flea fair to raise money.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — A variety of cuisine was on the menu in Lackawanna County at a food truck festival.

Families came out to Saint Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church.

The church put on the food truck festival, basket raffle, and flea fair to raise money.

Church officials say attendance went down during the pandemic, and this was a fun way to rally support.

