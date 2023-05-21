x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Food truck festival held in Lackawanna County

Saint Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church put on the food truck festival, basket raffle, and flea fair to raise money.
Credit: WNEP

OLYPHANT, Pa. — A variety of cuisine was on the menu in Lackawanna County at a food truck festival.

Families came out to Saint Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church.

The church put on the food truck festival, basket raffle, and flea fair to raise money.

Church officials say attendance went down during the pandemic, and this was a fun way to rally support.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

   

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Cornhole tournament benefits 'Coats for Kids'

Before You Leave, Check This Out