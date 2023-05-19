Food truck festival to benefit Olyphant church

A church in Olyphant is teaming up with small business owners this weekend for a food truck festival.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — A lot of fun, food, and games are planned to keep the lights on at SS Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Olyphant.

"After COVID, our attendance went down, so we need all the support we can get," said Fr. Nestor Isawiw, the pastor.

Fr. Isawiw hopes that support will come in the form of customers this weekend.

The church is hosting a food truck festival, basket raffle, and flea fair.

"This is an enormous help to the church. Every little bit that we can do helps keep our doors open. It's a small parish to start with, and these fundraisers are definitely key," said Michaelene Davis.

Joe Henselder, the owner of Make A Buddy, is happy to help as a vendor.

"We're going to bring the kids down, and they're going to make their own stuffed animals. They're going to decide how soft or how firm they want him. They're going to get a little lucky charm, a birth certificate, and make their own new friend. It's just a great thing for the community. The church really works hard to make sure everyone has a good time and a little bit of faith, and we want to be a part of that."

You can even eat food cooked up by some of your favorite superheroes.

"We just wanted to support the whole community. We want to have some fun with the kids and provide some food," said Richie Rivera, owner of Funtimes Cosplay Crew.

The festival takes place Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.