Flash flooding across Lackawanna County

There's plenty of clean-up ahead after strong storms ripped through Lackawanna County. There's lots of damage and streets are flooded.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — People across Lackawanna County are waking up to damage from Tuesday night's heavy rain.

Many streets are flooded early Wednesday morning.

In Dickson City, floodwater washed out part of Dundaff Street around Scott Road. The street is buckling.

A few streets away, several homes filled with water.

One man was going around trying to help his neighbors.

"Once my buddy called me, said we gotta go back to work and start pumping out basements," said Cory Kozlowski of Dickson City. "Long night, gonna be a long night, lot of water. Never really seen nothing like it."

Dundaff Street in Dickson City is shut down until PennDOT crews can make repairs.

Main Street in Dickson City was also hit.

Two people had to be rescued after their cars got stuck in high water Tuesday night. They're okay.

That part of the road shut down while public works crews pulled cars out of the water, and the flooding went down.

Main Street in Blakely had to be shut down between New Street and Pennsylvania Avenue after two more cars got stuck.

Fire crews rescued one person from each car; they are okay.

Neighbors can't believe how fast the water moved in.

"I've never seen the boulders roll down the road. They roll and just cause geysers. You could see the water shooting up over them, then there was so much water you couldn't even see the rocks," said Sara Pawloski of Blakely.

The heavy rain is also causing flash flooding on area roads, according to PennDOT.