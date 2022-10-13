First NEPA Pet Expo slated for Saturday at Viewmont Mall

The guest list for an event in Lackawanna County might include more animals than humans. Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington shows us what the bark's all about.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It looks like Scooby is trying to sniff out the competition for this weekend's costume contest at the Viewmont Mall. It's just one of the many events going on here as part of the first NEPA Pet Expo.

"You can expect 30-plus vendors with pet accessories. Also, we have a microchip clinic, nail trimming, and a pet photographer," Rosemary Bohenek said.

Dressing up and posing for portraits might be more fun for the owners than the pet themselves, but your four-legged friend will certainly thank you for the educational resources you can get at the expo.

That's what got Ashely Wolo from Griffin Pond Animal Shelter on board.

"They're going to be doing a CPR demonstration as well as talking about TNR work, which is absolutely incredible and super important for rescue work. So we're beyond excited," Wolo said.

You can also learn about the upcoming plans for a new resource in the area — Bianca's K9 Safe Haven.

"The safe haven is going to be a facility that we're going to take dogs that are unwanted, and retrain them, and turn them into mental health therapy dogs," John Marino said.

The expo is free for both you and your pet to attend, but whatever money is raised through donations or raffles will benefit the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative.

"It's a collective of local animal shelters, rescues, and sanctuaries, and they get together to advance more animal welfare initiatives," said Rebecca Farrell of the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

The first NEPA Pet Expo is this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Viewmont Mall in Lackawanna County.