Firefighters use old restaurant for training

The training took place at what used to be Sebastianelli's restaurant in Archbald.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Firefighters were able to get some welcome training in on Monday.

Volunteers with Eynon fire used the building that was once Sebastianelli's restaurant in Archbald, to complete a number of scenarios from creating hose lines to performing a search and rescue.

"We're going to truck operations scenarios, we're going to do some RIT operations, advancing hose lines, search and rescues. It's not every day you get a building that we can work on. It's definitely nice and we're going to take advantage of it," said Chief John Wargo of Eynon Fire Department.

Firefighters from other departments also participated in tonight's training.

Crews in this part of Lackawanna County say there is a shortage of firefighters, so they have to work with nearby companies whenever there is a need.