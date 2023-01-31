Emergency room at Moses Taylor Hospital to close

Commonwealth Health continues to consolidate operations between Moses Taylor and Regional Hospital of Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — More changes are coming to hospitals in Scranton.

Last year, Commonwealth Health announced it would integrate departments and staff from Moses Taylor and Regional Hospital of Scranton, moving some departments from one to the other.

In two months, the emergency room at Moses Taylor will cease operations.

Commonwealth Health released a statement saying, in part:

"This operational decision has been made with the support and encouragement of the ER medical staff to consolidate staffing resources at one site to improve patient care and operational efficiencies."

The emergency room at Regional Hospital of Scranton will now be the primary emergency room for Commonwealth Health operations. In exchange, Regional Hospital's outpatient surgery center will be relocated to Moses Taylor.

Commonwealth Health has made similar changes at Tyler Memorial Hospital near Tunkhannock, closing its emergency room there in July.

April 1 will be the last day that Moses Taylor will be accepting emergency room patients.