Scranton hospitals plan merger under one license

Commonwealth Health's Regional Hospital and Moses Taylor Hospital will consolidate operations later this year, if approved by the state.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital will operate under one license, according to a release from Commonwealth Health, the parent company of both facilities.

Commonwealth Health is requesting the Pennsylvania Department of Health to formally join the two hospitals.

Moses Taylor will offer obstetrics and senior mental health services, and Regional Hospital will offer medical and surgical care, intensive care, and cardiovascular services. A single medical executive committee will lead the joined medical staff, and the two boards of trustees will become one.

Commonwealth Health hopes to complete the transition by the end of the year.

Regional Hospital, formerly Mercy Hospital, and Moses Taylor Hospital have served the Scranton community for more than 100 years.

Commonwealth Health announced Monday that First Hospital in Kingston will close in October.

The company also operates Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and about 70 clinic locations and home-health services in the state, according to its website.

