Draining 'Lake Commerce' in Lackawanna County

Work is finally underway to address recurring flooding issues along Commerce Boulevard.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Part of Commerce Boulevard has become quite the problem when it's raining; the area floods so often that it's known as "Lake Commerce."

"As a student of physical therapy, I have a clinical up here, and I have to drive here when it rains, and it's just difficult to get to my clinical, it makes me late," said Ryan Peterson, University of Scranton.

Borough officials say the repeated flooding is coming to an end.

There is now a plan to make "Lake Commerce" a thing of the past.

"It has been about a year, year in a half in the works trying to get everybody together. We have all come to an agreement there is about six or seven different groups, and everybody is contributing, the borough is a percentage that we are contributing, and they have Fabcor contractors that will be doing the work," explained Borough Manager Cesare Farconi.

"It's just super annoying, honestly," said Kate Coleman, server at Basilico's Pizza. "If it rains and we are here, we just know it's not going to be busy. Like if it starts raining, we'll just be like, 'well, tonight's going to be a bust.'"

Coleman says it will be a boost for business when the problem is fixed.

"It is going to be nice cause it is almost spring, and it's probably going to start raining a lot. So it's going to be really nice to be able to actually have people come in when it rains," she said.

Max Burke of Dunmore believes solving the flooding issue will have many benefits.

"When that traffic backs up, no one can move for at least an hour at a time, so being able to have free-flowing traffic and never having it stopped up like that it will be better for all the businesses and the people who need to get something for the store or restaurant," Burke said.

The project is expected to cost a little more than $400,000.

Borough officials say the contractors should be starting work soon.