DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A water main break in Dickson City has now been repaired.

The 12-inch break happened around 11 p.m. Friday night on Business Route 6.

The water froze as it shot up from the ground and all over the road.

Officials say the area is being cleaned up and service is being restored to the handful of customers affected.