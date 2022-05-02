Delayed start to Scranton Ice Festival

The 2nd Annual Scranton Ice Festival got off to a late start Saturday after Friday's ice storm postponed the opening events.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Below freezing temperatures, brought on by old man winter, were the perfect topper to a weekend filled with ice in downtown Scranton.

"I'm surprised they're not dripping, yeah. That's what I'm really surprised about," said Josie Solomon, Lackawanna County.

More than 40 ice sculptures line sidewalks in the heart of the city, for this year's Ice Festival.

Despite the cold, people came out.

"I needed to be able to have a little downtime. Have some fun. It's cold but it's nice to visit and they're all neat they have like wings and skaters and all that. I like it. I like it too," said Cindy Frederick, Scranton.

The festival was delayed a day because of Friday's ice storm.

Each carving was different than the rest, two sculptures in particular had tons of attention.

"Maybe superman. No Spiderman maybe. Cause well, it actually has snow in him and stuff," said Ryan Surace, Carbondale.

"I think they're cool because I like superheroes too," said Cadence Solomon.

Not only does the ice festival feature a variety of ice sculptures, but local businesses like Bartari are offering winter events like axe throwing.

"That's what they try to do is to help the downtown businesses with everything that we were going through and Scranton needs more festivals like this. More reasons to come downtown and enjoy the city," said JP Heim, Owner of Bartari.

The Scranton Ice Festival runs through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.