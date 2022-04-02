Icy weather for the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival

The Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival got off to an icy start on Friday.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Sleet and freezing rain is not ideal weather, but it made for a perfect backdrop for the start of the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival.

"I mean it's kind of a mess but I guess it could be worse," Rafe Dalleo said.

The Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival is a tradition in Union County. Crews from DiMartino Ice and First Night State College Ice Carvers set up the small sculptures first.

"I believe that there are 32 small individual one block sculptures and then there will be five giant sculptures like the throne, the wishing well, and the Bucknell Bison and so on," Rick Bryant said.

The sleet didn't bother these guys, they carve in all kinds of weather.

"When it's warm people come out to see it and when it's cold the ice stays looking great and then people come out to see it so it's kind of a win-win," Bryant said.

Despite the sleet, people came to watch.

"We always love coming down to see the ice carving. So today we're going to walk over and see them carving in front of the post office. It's something that's unique to Lewisburg and it's fun for the kids to see," Dalleo said.

On Saturday, there will be a Frosty 5K, a Polar Bear Plunge, and a chili cook-off.

Black Dog Jewelers Owner Susan Kauffman is looking forward to that.

"It's great for business because we have so many people in town. It's actually bigger than Christmas because we have so many people here," Kauffman said.

The Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival is Friday and Saturday in downtown Lewisburg.