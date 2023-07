The carnival kicked off Tuesday night and runs through Saturday in Lackawanna County.

DALTON, Pa. — A major milestone for a carnival in Lackawanna County.

Dalton Fire Company's carnival is celebrating 100 years.

The grounds on Bank Street are again filled with rides and food this week.

Folks who came out were even able to get 100th anniversary t-shirts.

Dalton Fire Company's carnival runs through Saturday on the company's grounds in Lackawanna County.