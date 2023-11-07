Pottsville native buys Charlie's Pizza and Subs

An iconic restaurant in Pottsville is under new ownership, but, as Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree shows us, it's still a family affair with some long-time workers.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Shannon Roskosky has called Charlie's Pizza and Subs on West Market Street in Pottsville her home for 33 years.

"Well, I should live here for sure," said Shannon Roskosky, Charlie's Pizza and Subs employee.

She got an early start in the restaurant business by shadowing her mom on this food line, "I would come with my dad at midnight to pick her up cause he didn't want to leave me home alone."

Since her mother passed away, Roskosky says working in the restaurant is keeping her memory alive, "She's watching over me, that's what I hope."

And while the building has stayed the same all her life, what is now changing is the ownership.

Christopher Walters grew up in Pottsville. He bought Charlie's on Saturday, and his first day was Monday.

"It's been here 69 years, next year, it will be 70 years, this place will be here, and it's a converted old diner car off a train that's converted into a restaurant. And right now, it's doing insane amounts of sales," said Christopher Walters, Charlie's Pizza and Subs owner.

Shannon Roskosky has now gone through four different owners while working behind the counter but says the one thing that hasn't changed is the recipes, "If anything, it's improved."

Walters tells us he wants to help the staff and customers keep their memories of Charlie's alive while enhancing the staple items on the menu, "When I saw this was for sale, I thought, 'Why not?' it's a historic building and a historic business, and I'm going to try to keep it going."

Not only is he keeping the original staff, but he's helping Roskosky keep her family tradition going by letting her daughter shadow some restaurant workers.

"Yeah, I'd like her to work here, she would be a third generation; that would be great," added Roskosky.

Hopefully, one day it will be a new mother-daughter duo behind the counter.