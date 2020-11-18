COVID-19 testing site coming to Lackawanna County

The coronavirus testing will be done at the former Kmart parking lot in Dickson City beginning Saturday.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A drive-thru outdoor testing clinic for the coronavirus will be set up this weekend in Lackawanna County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Testing will be available daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Saturday, November 21 through Tuesday, November 24 in the parking lot at the former Dickson City K-Mart to help contain the recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

Up to 440 patients can be tested per day. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Patients must be ages 3 and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested.

No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.