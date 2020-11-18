COVID-19 testing site coming to Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A drive-thru outdoor testing clinic for the coronavirus will be set up this weekend in Lackawanna County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Testing will be available daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Saturday, November 21 through Tuesday, November 24 in the parking lot at the former Dickson City K-Mart to help contain the recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.
Up to 440 patients can be tested per day. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Patients must be ages 3 and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested.
No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.
This week, Lackawanna has the 58th-highest percent-positivity in the state at 6.3 percent. This is up from a percent-positivity of 4.1 percent the previous week. The department believes that increased testing in the county will assist in determining the prevalence of the virus and assist the county in moving forward.