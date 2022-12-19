Coats, toys donated to kids in Lackawanna County

Some children will be getting something to keep them warm this winter, along with an additional surprise. Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub has the story.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — All tucked away under a tree of cans are gifts of coats for children in need in Lackawanna County. These presents will soon be found in the hands of children at the Throop and Dickson City Civic Centers.

"Provide much-needed clothing to children," said Corey Shevchik. "It's an unfortunate thing. They get out of the car, there's no jackets, there are no clothes as far as when it comes to preparing for the winter, and organizations like this like, Mr. Kline does a lot for the community."

"We're able to help them, and we have additionally ten $100 food cards that we're going to give out also to the civic center people, and they could give out to whoever they think needs it," said Olyphant Police Sgt. Lewis Kline.

Sgt. Kline started this three years ago as a food drive during the pandemic with the Valley Village of Volunteers.

"Just came up as with the food, maybe some kids could have used some clothing."

Kline has worked with area companies like Canpack and others to get these donations to children in need.

"He started this all on his own. This has nothing to do with me. It's all him and allowing him to do that. I'd be stupid not to. We're here to serve our community. I'm not here to hurt them. We're here to protect," said Olyphant Police Chief Jim Devoe.

To sweeten the deal during the holidays, each coat comes with an age-appropriate toy or extra gift.

