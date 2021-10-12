Carbondale Area switches to virtual learning

Newswatch 16's Stacy Lange shows us how that decision is impacting families in Carbondale.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — With COVID-19 cases on the rise statewide, a school district in Lackawanna County is opting to return to virtual learning.

Students in the Carbondale Area School district won't return to classrooms until after the holidays.

In a letter to parents sent our Friday, Superintendent Holly Sayre spelled it out. As COVID-19 cases in the county steadily increase, the district decided to close school buildings starting this week. Sayre writes that the change follows recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Students will learn virtually until the holiday break. Some students are doing that at the Greater Carbondale YMCA.

"We're always kind of ready to go, prepared. We like to be able to do things immediately. It doesn't really matter when something happens; we can fill that void really quick. We have a great staff. Friday when we found out the kids were going virtual, we were already trying to figure out what we were going to do Monday morning and had it all figured out within an hour," said Jason Mackie, the Greater Carbondale YMCA executive director.

The Y staff members step in as teaching assistants on this first day back to virtual learning. Kids pre-K to sixth grade had to make sure their tablets and laptops were all in working order.

"We learned a lot of lessons last year with virtual. Last year, we made sure our Wi-Fi was capable, so they were able to be in school with no disruptions," Mackie said.

Carbondale Area has also put a stop to extracurriculars for the time being. All sporting events are canceled through December 27.

Students are expected to return to in-person learning on January 3.

The staff at the YMCA say they'll continue the virtual learning program as long as it's needed, but it hasn't been without its challenges.

"We're in the same bucket as everybody else; we're struggling staff-wise," Mackie said. "Lucky for us, we have some of our day camp staff that just finished school last week. They're back, and they're working our program."