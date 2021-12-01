Tinsel Trail lights up Carbondale

The trail features 17 trees, all of which were decorated by local non-profits and businesses.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Lackawanna County.

Carbondale is now all decked out for the holidays.

City officials put the final touches on their Tinsel Trail of trees in the park across from city hall.

The trail features 17 trees, all of which were decorated by local non-profits and businesses.

After checking out the trees, the community was treated to carriage rides and Christmas carols to get into the holiday spirit.