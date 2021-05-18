Candidates cast votes in special election

Marty Flynn and Chris Chermak voted Tuesday morning, ahead of a day of campaigning in the special election to fill a state senate seat.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Voters in three counties in our area are voting in a special election. The winner in the 22nd District goes to the state senate and fills out the remainder of John Blake's term. Blake resigned earlier this year.

The 22nd District covers all of Lackawanna County, plus parts of Luzerne and Monroe.

Democrat Marty Flynn was the first to cast his ballot, arriving at Isaac Tripp Elementary in Scranton shortly after the polls opened.

"We ran a hard race. We're excited. We left everything on the field, and we'll see how it shakes out," said Flynn.

Flynn is the state representative chosen by the Democratic party to run in the race to replace John Blake, the state senator who quit to take a job with Congressman Matt Cartwright.

Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak voted about an hour after Flynn at a fire company in Dalton.

"I appreciate everybody's support and looking forward to serving the residents of northeastern Pennsylvania," Chermak said.

The first-term commissioner represents the Republicans. He predicted a tight race.

One of the most memorable things about this special election in the 22nd District has been the tone. It's been tough from day one. Chermak's ads called Flynn a fraud. Flynn's ads called Chermak a liar.

"He's been lying about me. I was a professional boxer, so to say I'm not a fighter, come on," said Flynn.

"I pretty much don't lie, so that's out. It's a nasty race," Chermak added.