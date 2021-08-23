Busy year for back to school shopping

With the return to classes around the corner, some retail shortages may make shopping more difficult.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was especially busy inside Starr Uniform in Scranton.

Employees here said more parents are coming in now as the first day of school rapidly approaches and students will be back in class.

"We're getting back from the boom, which is good. We're quite busy and it's a lot of fun, we're trying to keep it upbeat. Parents are still a little confused as to what's going on with the school district, so you know, we have to deal with that," said Rachael Perry, Starr Uniforms Manager.

Johanna Boroska of Taylor said it's been hard to find polo shirts to meet the school dress code at major retailers.

"It's been a little hectic. We haven't found stuff at you would normally find things," said Boroska.

Shoppers we spoke to said folders, pencils, and backpacks are easy to find but there isn't as much of a selection as there has been in years past.

"It's just that there seems to be a shortage on like, not like notebooks, but like the thicker binders," said Noah Marsico, Crestwood student.

At Norm's Computers in Pittston, business has picked up in the past two weeks.

"A lot of the parents are buying laptops for their kids, so in case they have to go back to school with home school, they have the cameras and the microphones so they can do the virtual," said Norm Washick, owner.

There is a shortage of computer chips right now, but employees have found a way around that problem.

"We do have a lot of suppliers that have stuff that comes off leased and is used or returned and I've been able to keep my supply up with those items," said Washick.