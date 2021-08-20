Back to school anti-smoking campaign

School nurses and an anti-smoking group are teaming up to stomp out smoking this school year.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids has teamed up with the National Association of School Nurses to educate school staff all over: helping them learn to spot e-cigarettes in particular.

“This is called a puff bar. You wouldn’t necessarily know either one of these was an e-cigarette," said Laurie Rubiner of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Experts say kids and teens are attracted to the flavors, and in some cases, the peer pressure of vaping.

“We’re concerned that there’s going to be a resurgence once students begin to come back into the classroom setting and being with their peers and the social pressure that exists with being back together again," said Linda Mendonca, president of the National Association of School Nurses.

After the pandemic, some worry even more kids are giving e-cigarettes a try.

“There are 3.6 million kids that before the pandemic were addicted to e-cigarettes, and then kids went home, and they sort of disappeared. We don’t know what happened," said Rubiner.

Those anti-smoking advocates say the pandemic has really put a lot of focus on lung health for many, and they are hoping their campaign does the same with kids and teens.