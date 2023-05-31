Bridge work in Scranton forces detour

PennDOT is working on a bridge at the bottom of Moosic Street that feeds into downtown Scranton.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — PennDOT crews are working on a bridge at the bottom of Moosic Street that feeds into downtown Scranton.

Because of that work, drivers cannot use the road from Moosic Street or Pittston Avenue.

Drivers are forced to take either Cedar Avenue or the Harrison Avenue bridge to get downtown.

There is no word from PennDOT on how long this construction work will last.

Check real-time conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.

PennDOT updates are available HERE.