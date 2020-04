It happened Tuesday night on Lackawanna Avenue in Mayfield.

MAYFIELD, Pa. — A boy was hurt in a fire in Lackawanna County.

Flames broke out at the home on Lackawanna Avenue in Mayfield around 10:30 Tuesday night.

The chief says a woman was home with her son and daughter.

The son was taken to the hospital with burns on his hand.

The mother and daughter are okay. Four cats died.

The family is staying with friends.