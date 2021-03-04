Art project marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Scranton

The art project was located at Northern Light Espresso Bar in the city.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There was a show of solidarity at this month's First Friday in Scranton for survivors of sexual assault.

The Women's Resource Center, which provides services for domestic violence survivors, sexual assault, and stalking, put together an interactive art project at Northern Light Espresso Bar along Spruce Street.

People could come by and write their messages of hope on a teal rock as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

"I love being an advocate for people going through this and experiencing this. Making it more of a conversation and giving people a voice to talk about their experiences is very important and a great way to create a community," said Devon Cable with the Women's Resource Center.