Sexual assault awareness rally held in Bradford County

TOWANDA, Pa. — A rally on Friday at the Bradford County Courthouse in Towanda aimed to raise awareness about sexual assault.

The Abuse and Rape Crisis Center hosted the rally for survivors.

The event comes not long after sexual assault, and victim intimidation charges were filed against Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman.

The ARCC provides free and confidential services to sex assault victims.

"Show that support from the community level for sexual violence victims and stuff like that and just let them know hey you're not alone. We hear you. We support you. We believe you," said Amy Miller, Executive Director for Abuse and Rape Crisis Center.