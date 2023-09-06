Montage Mountain hosting Archery Fest this weekend

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison takes us to Archery Fest and shows us what to expect from the three-day event.

Example video title will go here for this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — With bows and arrows in hand, people were lined up first thing Friday morning for Archery Fest at Montage Mountain.

Greg Gondella from High Tines Archery in Dunmore planned the three-day event featuring archery courses to test your skills.

"I wanted to bring what we used to have back to the area. There's always been a big population of archers here in northeast Pennsylvania, so we figured this is the thing to do," Gondella said.

About 500 people registered for Archery Fest and came from all over to show off their shooting skills.

Rob Zeiler says he prefers shooting at events like this over indoor ranges.

"You get out; you get some exercise. We got to see some bears, real bears, walking around the course this morning, so it's a lot more fun when you get out and stretch your legs."

Foam targets were placed along four different courses on four of the ski slopes, each one for a different ability.

"They have the entry-level courses and harder courses, which we're shooting the hardest one tomorrow," Duane Hoover from Lewisburg said. "I'm looking forward to that challenge."

"Just the challenge of it, something different, a lot of different scenarios. So far, we're on target five today, and it's been a great opportunity," said Jason Sherrill from Shickshinny.

The target these archers won't want to miss is the one that could win them the grand prize of a new truck.

"They can qualify all three days. They'll be one finalist every day, and on Sunday, we'll have a final shoot down to drive home in a GMC Sierra 1500," Gondella said.

Archery Fest at Montage Mountain also features dozens of vendors, food, and music through Sunday.