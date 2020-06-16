Air conditioners, kiddie pools and hoses big sellers at Do-It Center

They're also selling a lot of gardening supplies and lumber to make raised gardening beds.

DALTON, Pa. — The owners of the Do-It Center said shoppers always wait until the last minute to buy air conditioners.

So, it came as no surprise that they started disappearing from shelves this week as temperatures crept toward 90 degrees.

"Since it's been hotter it's been busier, we've seen an uptick in kiddie pools, pool supplies, fans, air conditioners, and things like that," said Scott LaCoe of the Dalton Do-It Center.

What has surprised LaCoe is the unusual items people have been stocking up on since they've been stuck at home and can't go swimming or take the vacation they were planning on this summer.

"You're seeing more people because they're at home and a lot of community pools aren't going to be open here, so a lot of people who are home right now are really coming out," LaCoe explained.

There's been a run on kiddie pools, hoses, and sprinklers from parents looking to create their own way to cool off in the heat.

They're also selling a lot of gardening supplies and lumber to make raised gardening beds.

LaCoe says it's been a popular quarantine hobby for customers and as long as this current heat keeps up, the typical items are still selling fast.