Keeping pets cool in the heat

Our furry friends need a little help when it comes to keeping cool.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It may still be spring, but high temperatures this week feel more like summer. While it's important to keep ourselves cool in heat and humidity, it's also important to watch out for our pets, too.

Kim Fish is the shelter manager at AWSOM near Stroudsburg.

"With your dogs, if you're going to have them outside while you're gardening, keep a nice cool bottle of water with a bowl of water. Keep an eye on them, make sure they are not panting," Fish advised.

If you're going to take your pet for a walk, animal experts suggest doing it early in the morning or late at night after things cool down.

Our Stormtracker 16 team has been showing you how hot surfaces can be. Black asphalt absorbs a lot of heat from the sun, making the surface temperature skyrocket as high as 50 degrees above the air temperature.

"If it's too hot for your feet, it's too hot for their feet and they will get burns which will require them to be seen by a veterinarian right away."

Fish says that it's also important to keep an eye out for strays on hot days and call your local animal shelter if an animal looks distressed.

"If it's a stray dog, contact us right away but provide them a bowl of water," Fish added.