Air conditioner repairs in high demand

As the temperatures continue to rise in our area, air conditioning repair mechanics are extremely busy trying to keep folks cool.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — It's the first day that's over 85 degrees this summer where Frank Armbruster's phone is not ringing off the hook.

Armbruster is the owner of J & F Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Service in Olyphant.

He says the warm weather is causing people to call up for A.C. repairs.

"The first heatwave is the absolute worst because most people procrastinate and they wait until that first warm day and everybody turns their systems on at the same time. so it gets so busy that it gets a little bit overwhelming," said Frank Armbruster.

So much that Armbruster has already received more than 200 calls for Air conditioner maintenance since the start of the Summer.

"We've been seeing a tremendous amount of breakdowns on air conditioning systems," said Armbruster. "There's a lot of older stock systems that are in our area. And a lot of people don't do due diligence and do the necessary maintenance themselves that can be done and it shortens the life and causes mechanical issues with the equipment."

While every home and system is different, Armbruster says there are a few things that you can do to ensure yours is working smoothly.

Check your indoor air filtration to make sure your filters are clean. Armbruster says Ductless spilt systems like this one will have two filters you can clean them by running water over them.

When it comes to your outdoor unit, you'll want to check the coils to see if they need cleaning. They may be hard to find or towards the back of the unit.