Diocese of Harrisburg seeks bankruptcy after abuse deals

The diocese made the filing Wednesday.
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, Bishop Ronald Gainer of the Harrisburg Diocese celebrates Mass at the Cathedral Church of Saint Patrick in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is seeking bankruptcy protection six months after disclosing it had paid millions of dollars to people sexually abused as children by its clerics. 

The diocese made the filing Wednesday. It previously announced paying 106 people a total of just over $12 million to compensate for claims of sexual abuse they suffered as children from its clerics, deacons, and seminarians. 

Harrisburg Bishop Ronald Gainer is expected to address the filing at a news conference.

The Diocese of Harrisburg includes five counties in our viewing area: Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union.