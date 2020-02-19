Diocese of Harrisburg seeks bankruptcy after abuse deals

The diocese made the filing Wednesday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is seeking bankruptcy protection six months after disclosing it had paid millions of dollars to people sexually abused as children by its clerics.

The diocese made the filing Wednesday. It previously announced paying 106 people a total of just over $12 million to compensate for claims of sexual abuse they suffered as children from its clerics, deacons, and seminarians.

Harrisburg Bishop Ronald Gainer is expected to address the filing at a news conference.