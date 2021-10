Officials on the scene say the fire started as a grease fire and got out of control.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A home in Monroe County was destroyed by a fire Monday.

Flames sparked just after 3 p.m. at a home along Cherry Valley Road in Hamilton Township, near Stroudsburg.

Officials on the scene say it started as a grease fire and got out of control.

Two people were home at the time of the fire.

Both people escaped and no one was injured.

Officials say the home is a total loss.