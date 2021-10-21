Home destroyed by fire, homeowner arrested in Monroe County

Crews were called to Haney Road near Stroudsburg around 3:30 p.m.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A house in the Poconos is destroyed after a fire and Newswatch 16 was on the scene as the homeowner was arrested.

When they arrived, the home was fully ablaze.

Officers on the scene began questioning the homeowner, who they say became belligerent and started a fight.

The fight left him shirtless as he was led away and placed under arrest.

A fire marshall will be called in to determine the official cause of the destructive blaze but it is considered suspicious.