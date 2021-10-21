x
Monroe County

Home destroyed by fire, homeowner arrested in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A house in the Poconos is destroyed after a fire and Newswatch 16 was on the scene as the homeowner was arrested.

Crews were called to Haney Road near Stroudsburg around 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, the home was fully ablaze.

Officers on the scene began questioning the homeowner, who they say became belligerent and started a fight.

The fight left him shirtless as he was led away and placed under arrest.

A fire marshall will be called in to determine the official cause of the destructive blaze but it is considered suspicious.

