Fall foliage | When and where to spot the best fall colors in Pennsylvania

Fall colors are starting to pop up in Pennsylvania. Here's how to keep track of the colors of autumn.

So take note and get out and enjoy the fall foliage while you can!

Here's a list of the 10 best places to view fall foliage in Pennsylvania .

According to DCNR, only three regions of the world support deciduous forests that display fall-autumn color:

Earlier sunsets and cool fall nights lead to changing leaves, and Pennsylvania has some of the best fall foliage shows in the country.

Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is now releasing weekly fall foliage reports for 2023 .

As the weather cools down, the leaf colors heat up.

Fall foliage photos can be found on the Near Me section of the WNEP website. Just make sure to select 'Fall Foliage Gallery' in the first drop-down menu.

If you would like to see your fall foliage photos on WNEP's website, submit your photo using the submission link on the WNEP App homepage or in the Near Me section of the WNEP App.

Summer rain and moderate temps helped green the canopy of #PennsWoods , setting the stage for a very colorful autumn display. Fall temps arrived earlier, compelling noticeable changes throughout #PaStateForests . Week 1 #PaFallFoliage report ➡️ https://t.co/wm6jm8V3gL . #FallinPa pic.twitter.com/hFQT2MLwbF

For a fall foliage prediction map, check out this one from the Smoky Mountains National Park website .

To predict peak season from the colors on the DCNR's maps, use these guidelines:

: Why Leaves Change Color

Why do leaves change color?

Information is courtesy DCNR.

For years, scientists have worked to understand the changes that happen to trees and shrubs in autumn. Although we don't know all the details, we know enough to explain the basics and help you to enjoy nature's multicolored autumn display.

Three factors influence autumn color — leaf pigments, length of night, and weather, but not quite in the way we were told as children. The timing of color change and leaf fall are primarily regulated by the increasing length of night.

None of the other environmental influences-temperature, rainfall, food supply, and so on-are as unvarying as the steadily increasing length of night during autumn. As days grow shorter and nights grow longer and cooler, biochemical processes in the leaf begin to paint the landscape with nature's autumn palette.

Where do autumn colors come from?

Information is courtesy DCNR.

A color palette needs pigments. These molecules capture energy from sunlight to power the chemical reactions that convert water and carbon dioxide into sugars— photosynthesis. Trees in temperate zones store these sugars for their winter dormant period.

Three major pigment types are involved in the production of autumn color.

(GREEN) Chlorophyll is the most abundant pigment. It absorbs red and blue light and reflects green, giving leaves their basic color and masking lighter shades.

(YELLOW) Carotenoids, (carotene and xanthophylls) reflect orange, yellow and brown colors in corn, carrots, buttercups and bananas. The clear yellow of tuliptree leaves and the russets shades of oaks are due to carotenoids.

(RED) Anthocyanins give red, blue and purple colors to cranberries, apples, grapes, berries, cherries, and plums, depending on their acidity. They are water-soluble and dissolve in the fluids of leaf cells.