FAA investigating Moosic plane crash

A small-engine aircraft went down on Stone Street in Moosic Sunday night. The two people on board survived. Now, the FAA is investigating.

MOOSIC, Pa. — A federal aviation official on the scene of a plane crash in Moosic on Monday, trying to figure out what caused the aircraft to go down on a street Sunday night near the Birney Mall.

"I was putting my kids to bed and all of a sudden the lights all went out and I heard something very loud it sounded like something loud fell. The lights started flickering, they stayed off, and then I heard yelling outside. So we ran out to see what was going on and the first thing - someone came and asked us for towels. And then we saw a plane. This is insane!" said Molly Abdalla of Moosic.

The single-engine plane sitting on Stone Street in Moosic crashed around 8:30 Sunday night.

Moosic police said two people were on board, the pilot and a passenger. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"I heard a woman, saying please help me, help me, help me. He was out of the plane at the time, I believe the man was the actual pilot. She was starting to drag them, I picked up his legs, and we dragged them about a house and a half away. And then, my son came up the road which I wasn't thrilled about but he came up the road. And I said, help me get him further we drag them up and maybe another house or so, And then I was screaming for help anyone could bring a towel or anything because it was bleeding pretty well from his head. I went over there and got some towels from them from the guy. And then he began self, bleeding from his head," said Chad Hoskins of Moosic.

Power was out for a time in this area after that plane crash. Crews worked overnight to clean up spilled fuel.

Aviation officials said the plane took off from Vermont and tried to land at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport but couldn't make it. The FAA is investigating.