Eye doctors seeing many patients with digital eye strain

SCRANTON, Pa. — Eye doctors across the region are seeing more patients with digital eye strain.

They say it is largely due to the pandemic, from more Zoom meetings to working from home, kids learning from hone, more video games perhaps, and binge-watching television.

All that time in front of screens can give people eye strain, leading to headaches, eye twitches, and more.

"It causes a whole host of problems on the eyes, causes sore, tired uncomfortable eyes, neck pain, back pain. All these things come with digital eye strain," said Dr. Stephen Soll, medical director of ReFocus Eye.

The pros said use eye drops and try the 20-20-20 rule to alleviate that strain—meaning every 20 minutes on a screen, take a break for 20 seconds, and stare at something 20 feet away.

"That'll relax the muscles of the eye and refresh the eye, and also something else that is very important is you should sit up straight from the computer."

Dr. Soll said it is also important that patients regularly see their eye doctors to stay on top of any potential issues.

"We're going to make sure that your eyes are aligned properly. We're going to look at the front and back of your eyes."

Eye doctors say this is not an issue that is going to go away. Digital eye strain is here to stay, which is why it's important people recognize it and do what they can to help themselves.