Home & Backyard's 'Days of Giving' contest

WNEP Home & Backyard's "Days of Giving" is back! Here’s everything you need to know!

What is it?

Days of Giving is a set of contests beginning December 1 and running until December 8. Each day is a new contest with a new prize and a new winner!

What are the prizes?

Follow the Home & Backyard Facebook page where we will announce each day’s prize on the day of the contest!

How do I enter?

Follow the links in the prize posts to each day’s contest or you can always go to www.wnep.com/contests.

How do I know if I won?

Winners will be notified via email within 5 business days of the contest end.

How do I get my prize?