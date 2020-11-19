Home & Backyard's 'Days of Giving' contest

WNEP Home & Backyard's "Days of Giving" is back! Here’s everything you need to know!
What is it?
Days of Giving is a set of contests beginning December 1 and running until December 8. Each day is a new contest with a new prize and a new winner!
What are the prizes?
Follow the Home & Backyard Facebook page where we will announce each day’s prize on the day of the contest!
How do I enter?
Follow the links in the prize posts to each day’s contest or you can always go to www.wnep.com/contests.
How do I know if I won?
Winners will be notified via email within 5 business days of the contest end.
How do I get my prize?
Unless otherwise specified, prizes will be picked up from the place of business that sponsored that day’s prize. Prizes will not be available for pick-up at the WNEP studios.