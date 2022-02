Vicki Hackenberg, 57, of Bloomsburg was sentenced Friday to one year in prison for a COVID fraud scheme involving nearly $300,000.

Vicki Hackenberg pleaded guilty to a money-laundering conspiracy that involved almost $300,000 in COVID-19 relief money.

That relief money was meant to be used by small businesses facing financial difficulties during the pandemic.