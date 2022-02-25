Nurse practitioner in Bradford County hit with felony fraud charges

The state attorney general says Stephanie King, 45, of Ulster, falsely billed private insurers more than $300,000 and wrote more than 3,700 prescriptions without collaboration with a doctor.

King is charged with three felony counts of violation of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, two felony counts of insurance fraud, six felony counts of Medicaid fraud, six felony counts of forgery, two felony counts of tampering with public records, and three felony counts of theft by deception.