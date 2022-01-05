x
Part of stolen Christmas display returned in Columbia County

Berwick's mayor says a Clark Griswold jersey was mailed back to the borough.
Credit: WNEP

BERWICK, Pa. — The brightness of Berwick's Christmas Boulevard was dimmed this year after someone stole a mannequin from the 75th-anniversary display.

According to borough officials, someone stole Clark Griswold from his mounting post sometime between 10 p.m. Christmas night and daylight the next day.

Now, Berwick's mayor says the Clark Griswold jersey was mailed back to the borough.

And in true Christmas spirit, included in the package was cash to help cover the cost of the stolen mannequin.

