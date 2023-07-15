One person stabbed at Knoebels Campground

Officials say one person is in custody after the stabbing in Columbia County.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at Knoebels Campground in Columbia County.

Officials say a fight broke out at the campground near Elysburg in Northumberland County just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

One person was injured. They are expected to be okay.

Police say one person is in custody after the stabbing and that there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story, please check back for more details.