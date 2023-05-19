Hardware store opens in Benton area

A community in Columbia County is celebrating the addition of a new hardware store.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTON, Pa. — It's a busy day at Country Fresh Market and Hardware as customers are checking out the Benton area's newest store.

"We purchased the grocery store to add a hardware store mainly," Corey Nickles said.

Corey Nickles and his family own Country Fresh Market and Hardware.

The grocery store has been here for many years, but they saw a need for a hardware store in this community.

"We had a hardware store that was shut down several years ago, and now everyone has to go towards Bloomsburg or Wilkes-Barre, so we are over 15 miles away from any hardware store basically," Nickles said.

Another hardware store which was in the Orangeville area burned down last December.

People who live nearby came for the hardware store's grand opening and the grocery store's grand reopening.

"I think it's awesome. We know the people who run the place, and it's an awesome addition to this neighborhood since we don't have anything local," Ralph Tomkins said.

"I think it was one of the best things you could do for the community," Frank Newhart said.

Frank Newhart and his family have a farm outside of Benton.

"If you need a bolt or a nut or anything hardware related, you either had to run to Orangeville or all the way to Bloomsburg or up to Wilkes-Barre," Newhart said.

There were also renovations at the grocery store.

New freezers and energy-efficient coolers were installed, allowing the store to expand its produce section.