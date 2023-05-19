Animal shelter reopening cat cottage in Monroe County

It's been more than two years since cats were last on the property at Camp Papillon.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — An animal shelter in Monroe County is debuting its new cat cottage, years after a fire tore the building.

A fire destroyed the old cat building and killed 10 cats.

But now shelter officials are looking forward to welcoming both people and felines to their new space.

They hope to take in cats from overflowing shelters in the area.

"We just ask that you do the proper protocol by going online, filling out the surrender form, and we're here for the county for Monroe County to help alleviate the overpopulation of cats," said Felicia Katz.

You can check out the new cat cottage this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.