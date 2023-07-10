Henry Hynoski hired at Southern Columbia

We're used to seeing him on the football field, but now Henry Hynoski is back in the classroom.

CATAWISSA, Pa. — Students are on summer vacation in the Southern Columbia Area School District, but for Henry Hynoski, it's his first day of school. He's the new high school principal.

"Being able to return to my home district, my alma mater, the community I love and cherish so much, that's an opportunity that doesn't come around too often," Hynoski said.

Hynoski graduated from Southern Columbia in 2007 and went to the University of Pittsburgh. The former NFL star is known nationally for winning the Super Bowl with the New York Giants.

"A lot of people just view me as a football player, but I really am an academic. I believe that my opportunities wouldn't have presented themselves to me if I didn't maintain such an academic rigor," Hynoski said.

After Hynoski retired from the NFL, he got his master's degree in business education. He was assistant principal and dean of students at Shamokin Area School District, where he also coached football. That's not something he plans on doing at Southern Columbia.

"I want to be able to be involved with all the programs, go to all the athletic events, all the school events that we're having, all the academic events. That's really where my focus is now," Hynoski said.