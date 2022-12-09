Southern Columbia — State champs once again

The Tigers have done it again — winning their 6th straight state championship game.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — On Friday, the Cumberland Valley High School bleachers were filled with fans decked out in black and gold. They were there to watch the Southern Columbia football team win its sixth straight state title.

"It's super exciting because my brother is a senior Braedon Wisloski, and it's just super exciting watching him play," Peyton Wisloski said.

This was Southern Columbia High School's seventh PIAA football championship in eight years.

"Being around the community and everything, it's really awesome. And he used to be a Tiger back in the mid-2000s," Devin Raught said.

It wasn't a smooth road to the state championships. The tigers were 12-3 this season. To put that into perspective, the team is used to going undefeated.

"We had a rough season, but they pulled through, and it's super exciting watching them play one last time," Wisloski said.

"Everyone was counting them out. We knew they could do it, and I'm glad they did. I'm glad they're here. Whether they win or lose, I'm just proud of them," Michelle Murphy said.

Murphy's son is on the football team, and her daughter is a cheerleader.

"It's very exciting. I love having both of my kids being part of this," Murphy said.

The Tigers beat the Westinghouse Bulldogs out of Pittsburgh 37-22.

"They're determined, and they have a great staff and a lot of fans behind them. It means a lot to welcome them all here like this. I'm proud of them," Rita Karczewski said.

Students were even given the day off and encouraged to make the trip to Mechanicsburg to cheer on their teammates.

"It's so exciting. I love watching my best friends play. It's kind of bittersweet watching them one last time, but we know they can get the job done," Emma Genners said.

This is Southern Columbia School District's 13th state football championship.

Congratulations Southern Columbia football 🏈 for winning its 6th straight state title!!! 37-22 WOW! Posted by Nikki Krize WNEP on Friday, December 9, 2022