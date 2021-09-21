DEP comes to Columbia County for another round of spraying mosquitos

A special truck was battling back the infestation of mosquitoes caused by floodwaters left from Hurricane Ida.

BERWICK, Pa. — Vapor pours from a specialized truck as it passes around Test Track Park along the Susquehanna River.

It is a sight that families in Berwick have been hoping to see.



The truck was battling back the infestation of mosquitoes caused by floodwaters left from Hurricane Ida.



Parent Amanda Ceisloft was at her 7-year-old son's football practice at the park.

“They don't want to practice anymore. They keep complaining they are getting bitten up and they're sweaty. And it's just frustrating,” said Ceisloft.

The Department of Environmental Protection says multiple communities in Columbia County were being sprayed with the use of these trucks from the Northumberland County Conservation District.

Cherese Kile was thrilled to hear DEP was coming.

“When I saw the post, I was wondering actually why it took so long for something to actually happen, you know for so many complaints to happen for someone to take the initiative to do it,” said Kile.

DEP says it had to wait to see where the largest amount of mosquitoes were hatching so it knew which areas to treat.

Also, it has to follow that rule to be in compliance with the state.



“Sure, makes sense. Can't do that or you can't get in trouble with the state for spraying where you shouldn't,” said Duff Law.



Law exercises his German Shepard, Gracie at the park several times a week.

He and others in Berwick are hoping this brings some much-needed relief.

The other communities receiving the mosquito control from DEP in Columbia County were:

South Center Township

Mifflin Township

Mifflinville

Bloomsburg

Scott Township

Espy

North Center Township

Orange Township