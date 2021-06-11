Couple to open recovery center in Bloomsburg

A couple from Bloomsburg want to help people battling addiction. The facility won't only be fr people who are addicted to drugs and alcohol.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — J.D. and Moykee Dilks hope an empty building on Main Street in Bloomsburg will be filled with people in just a few weeks. The couple are opening a recovery center.

"There's no way that I can do anything but focus on bringing mental health awareness to people around here that are dealing with the same things I am because I know I'm not alone," Mykee Dilks said.

Mykee and J.D. speak from experience. Both are sober after years of alcohol and pill addictions. The two are starting what they call MJ's Progress not Perfection meeting center as an alternative to AA.

"We don't go to their meetings, but we miss having that community. We figure if it doesn't exist, make your own," J.D. Dilks said.

The center will host daily meetings and meditations for a variety of communities.

"Whether you're LGBTQ+, whether you're youth, you want meditation meetings to reset your day, if you're an addict or alcoholic but you aren't into AA, we aren't going to be doing 12 steps here," J.D. said.

"A community like this where people can just walk over from their homes if they live close and sit and just talk about how hard it can be, and we can support each other and check in with each other," Mykee added.

All meetings are free. The center will be funded by donations.