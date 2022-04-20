Combining creativity with healthy habits: two free events in Bloomsburg this Saturday

Two organizations in Columbia County are teaming up this weekend, combining both of their biggest events of the year.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Whether you want to learn how to cut your own record, make a catapult, or publish your own book, there's no shortage of skills on display at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum's annual "Maker Faire."

"It is an eclectic gathering of people who just love to do different things, and they want to show you how to do what they do!" explained Ginny Weibel, director of the museum.

It's happening this weekend, but Benjamin Willis from Circle Time Records got a practice session in on Wednesday morning.

"The biggest part of why I'm doing this for the first time, coming out to the Maker Faire, is to share the knowledge and getting a close look at like, 'Yes, this is how a record was made!'"

Students from the Montgomery Area School District gifted program are also included in this year's group of makers, showing off their handmade catapult.

And showing kids "that if they put their minds to it, they can do anything just like we did," as ninth-grader Dylan Hill put it.

"I'm really looking forward to just pay off the work that we've done. We've been working on these for about two years, so it'll just be exciting to finally get out and use them," said sophomore Owen Sherman.

At the event on Saturday, you can also meet 15-year-old Kayla Odell, who published her own book this past fall.

"Whenever I talk about my book, there's always at least one person that says, 'I've always wanted to write.' So I want to reach out and say, 'You can write, no matter who you are or how old, how young.'

Or ninth-grader Leah Foresman, who spent half the school year building a set of hydraulic wings.

"I want to inspire other young children to explore their passions and make what they want to make."

Or Ron Brobst, a woodworker from Catawissa.

"I'm looking forward to coming out here and meeting people because I'm a people person. If I can bring joy to someone's life with the products I make, that's my goal."

The Maker Faire is happening alongside another free event right next door at the Bloomsburg YMCA. It's the 30th annual Healthy Kids Day.

"We're going to have some sports conditioning classes, some gymnastics demonstrations, we'll have summer camp activities to start kicking off summer events," said CEO Wayne Stump.

"We know that when kids are out of school, that's when things could slow down, and research has shown that kids gain weight twice as fast when they're out of school."

Both the Maker Faire at the Children's Museum and Healthy Kids Day at the Y are taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. It's free for all ages.

